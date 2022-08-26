Emmys 2022 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series?

The Ted Lasso team is making another strong showing in this year’s Emmy race for best supporting actor in a comedy. But is it time someone else got a chance to play?

Three actors from Apple TV+’s feel-good soccer comedy are among the eight 2022 nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, led by reigning champ Brett Goldstein, who won last year as grumpy team leader Roy Kent. He’s joined by Nick Mohammed — also nominated last year as once nice, now nasty assistant coach Nate — and Toheeb Jimoh, earning his first career nod as smiley star player Sam.

Tony Shalhoub, who won in 2019, is back in the mix as well as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s neurotic dad Abe Weissman. (He already has three Emmys from his years on Monk.) Barry‘s Henry Winkler also topped this category in 2018, and he’s got his third nod in three seasons for playing acting coach Gene Cousineau, along with Anthony Carrigan, aka Barry‘s quirky gangster Noho Hank, who’s back for the second time. Plus, SNL‘s Bowen Yang earned a second straight spot in this category, and TV veteran Tyler James Williams broke through with his first career nomination as Abbott Elementary‘s deadpan teacher Gregory.

What a crowded category, huh? If you were the one handing out the Emmys on Monday, Sept. 12, though, who would go home with the trophy? Vote for your favorite in the poll below (or click this link), then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every weekday through Sept. 2, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a list of this year’s major Emmy nominees, click here; all polls will close Monday, Sept. 5 at 5 pm ET.)