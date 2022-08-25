TVLine Items: Joe Pesci Boards Bupkis, Ewan McGregor's New Role and More

We can’t wait to hear Joe Pesci say the title of his new show: The Oscar winner (GoodFellas, My Cousin Vinny) has signed on to costar in Pete Davidson’s Peacock comedy Bupkis, the streamer announced on Thursday.

Pesci will play the grandfather of Davidson’s character, joining Edie Falco, who was previously cast as Pete’s mother. The half-hour comedy is a fictionalized take on Davidson’s real life that “will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known,” per the official description.

This marks the first regular television role in more than three decades for Pesci, who’s known for his film work, including key roles in the Home Alone and Lethal Weapon movies. He won the Oscar for best supporting actor in 1990 for playing GoodFellas gangster Tommy DeVito and recently made a comeback in the 2019 Netflix movie The Irishman.

* Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Fargo) will star in the Showtime limited series A Gentleman in Moscow, based on the bestselling novel by Amor Towles. He’ll play Count Alexander Rostov, who is banished to an attic in an opulent hotel after his life is spared in the Russian Revolution.

* Melanie Nicholls-King (The Wire, Rookie Blue) is joining Season 2 of HBO’s The Gilded Age in the recurring role of famed educator and suffragist Sarah Garnet, TVLine has learned exclusively. The actress is set to appear in at least three episodes.

* Season 2 of The Problem With Jon Stewart will premiere on Friday, Oct. 7 on Apple TV+, with new episodes available weekly.

* Nickelodeon has renewed the kids’ superhero show Danger Force for Season 3, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler and Octavia Spencer will appear on the ABC special Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter, celebrating the life and legacy of the iconic TV producer and airing Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9/8c.

* Netflix has released a trailer for the new dating show Dated & Related, with siblings helping each other find the perfect love match, debuting Friday, Sept. 2:

