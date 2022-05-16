Edie Falco Is Pete Davidson's Mom in 'Biographical' Comedy at Peacock

Bupkis just gained a lot.

Four-time Emmy winner Edie Falco appeared on-stage with Pete Davison at the NBCUniversal Upfront on Monday morning to announce that she has boarded the cast of Bupkis, the Peacock comedy written by and starring the SNL funnyman — and in which she will play his mom.

Bupkis is described as “a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life, combining “grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.”

Davidson is also an executive producer on the Broadway Video production, as are SNL overlord Lorne Michaels, showrunner Judah Miller, writer Dave Sirus, and Andrew Singer and Erin David.

Falco’s previous TV credits include, of course, The Sopranos (for which she earned her first three Emmys), Oz, 30 Rock, Nurse Jackie, Horace and Pete, Law & Order: True Crime (gosh, remember that?), Tommy and, most recently, American Crime Story (where she played Hillary Clinton).