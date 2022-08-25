Emmys 2022 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actress in a Comedy?

Will one of Ted Lasso‘s ladies score again at this year’s Emmys? Or will an Abbott Elementary actress teach them a lesson?

Those two comedies account for five of this year’s eight nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, dominating the category. Leading the pack is Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham, who won this award last year as prickly team owner Rebecca Welton. A pair of her costars are in the mix as well: Juno Temple, back for the second straight year as bubbly PR guru Keeley Jones; and Sarah Niles, earning her first nod as team therapist Dr. Sharon Fieldstone.

Abbott Elementary‘s buzzy freshman season resulted in a pair of nominees, too: TV veteran Sheryl Lee Ralph finally claimed her first career Emmy nod for playing maternal teacher Barbara Howard, and Janelle James scored a nod for stealing scenes as outrageous principal Ava Coleman. A pair of former winners is also lurking: Kate McKinnon is up for the ninth time, with two wins, for her final season on SNL, and Alex Borstein is back for her fourth go-around as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s cantankerous manager Susie Myerson, with wins in 2018 and 2019. Rounding out this year’s field is Hannah Einbinder, who nabbed her second straight nod as Hacks‘ millennial comic Ava Daniels.

It’s an impressive mix of seasoned champs and eager newcomers — but which one would you hand the Emmy to? Vote for your favorite in the poll below (or click this link), then hit the comments to defend your pick.

