Kelli Giddish's SVU Departure: New Showrunner Speaks Out, Says Exit Is 'More Complex' Than It Appears

News that Law & Order: SVU will be bidding farewell to Kelli Giddish in Season 24 has triggered a response from the procedural’s new boss. The Most Shocking Cast Exits Announced (So Far) This Year

As we reported, Giddish — who joined SVU in 2011 — will make her final appearance as Det. Amanda Rollins during the first half of Season 24. (Here’s some early intel on how she will be written out.)

Responding to angry fans in the comments section of Giddish’s exit-related Instagram post, new showrunner David Graziano — who over the summer replaced Warren Leight at the helm of the venerable spinoff — wrote, “You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets. All I’ll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment. She is, without a doubt, one of the finest industry professionals I’ve come acrossin my 24 years of writing television. I’m saddened by her looming exit. It’ll be my lucky day if I ever get to write for her again.”

Giddish joined SVU at the start of Season 13 back in 2011 alongside fellow newbie Danny Pino (who left at the end of Season 16). The pair were brought in to fill the void left by the sudden departure of Chris Meloni.

In confirming her departure on Wednesday, Giddish said in a statement, “Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.

“I want to thank Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Warren Leight, Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, all of my co-stars, every single member on the crew and all the writers here for our incredible work together these last 12 years,” the actress continued. “I’m so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on SVU and put them toward everything that’s next to come.”

SVU will kick off Season 24 on Thursday, Sept. 22 via an unprecedented three-show crossover with the recently revived mothership series and fellow spinoff Organized Crime.