Emmys 2022 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series?

Back-to-back Emmys are in play for Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis this year. But will another actor knock him off the podium?

Sudeikis leads the 2022 Emmy nominees for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, having won the award last year as the relentlessly upbeat soccer coach on the heartwarming Apple TV+ favorite. He’ll have to fend off two former winners, though, if he wants to repeat. Bill Hader earned his third nomination for playing the titular hitman on HBO’s Barry, with both of his previous nods resulting in wins, and Donald Glover is back in the mix for the third time as well for playing music manager Earn on FX’s Atlanta, with a win in 2017.

We also have a pair of comedy legends looking to add to their many laurels: Steve Martin and Martin Short, who have a whopping 27 (!) Emmy nominations between them, are both up for their costarring turns as amateur sleuths Charles and Oliver on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. The lone rookie in the mix is Nicholas Hoult, enjoying his first career Emmy nod for playing the charmingly horrible Peter on Hulu’s The Great. So whose name do you most want to hear called when the Emmys are handed out on Monday, Sept. 12 on NBC? Vote for your favorite in the poll below (or click this link), then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every weekday through Sept. 2, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a list of this year’s major Emmy nominees, click here; all polls will close Monday, Sept. 5 at 5 pm ET.)