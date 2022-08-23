Emmys 2022 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series?

Jean Smart is looking to grab the spotlight again in the Emmy race for lead comedy actress — but will another leading lady upstage her?

Smart won last year’s Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work as veteran stand-up comic Deborah Vance on HBO Max’s Hacks, and she’s back in the mix this year to defend her crown. She’s not the only former winner in the running, though: Rachel Brosnahan is back for a fourth time in this category for playing The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s title character (another female comedian!), a role that won her the Emmy in 2018.

Kaley Cuoco is nominated for the second straight year for playing The Flight Attendant‘s accidental spy Cassie, and Issa Rae racked up her third nod for Insecure‘s final season. Plus, two Emmy rookies are angling for their shot at the big prize: Quinta Brunson, nominated for playing idealistic teacher Janine on ABC’s Abbott Elementary; and Elle Fanning, who earned a nod for playing monarch Catherine the Great on Hulu’s alt-history comedy The Great.

Only one woman can walk away a winner when Emmy night rolls around on Monday, Sept. 12 on NBC — who do you think deserves it the most? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

