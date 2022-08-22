Thor: Love and Thunder, DWTS Special Among Disney+ Day Premieres

Thor: Love and Thunder will strike down on streaming on Thursday, Sept. 8, as one of many Disney+ Day premieres.

In addition to the streaming release of the fourth Thor film (which features an Emmy-winning, mid-credits cameo), the annual promotional event will unleash:

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

In which Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson “divulge the secrets behind the creation of Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

A documentary from Lucasfilm and Supper Club that explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen, via the recent Disney+ series.

Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs

For those who just can’t let it gooooo, Disney+ will release new sing-along versions of the animated hits, featuring on-screen lyrics. Sorry, parents.

Remembering

This original short film by Emmy-winning director Elijah Allan-Blitz follows a writer (played by Captain Marvel‘s Brie Larson) who loses a very important idea when her phone rings. Personified as golden light, the lost idea is found by the writer’s inner child, “who takes us on a journey through The World of Imagination.”

Welcome to the Club

A new short from The Simpsons, in which Lisa, heart-set on becoming a princess, is surprised to learn being bad might be more fun.

Dancing With the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances

Which is just as the title says, is hosted by Derek Hough, Kym Johnson, Cheryl Burke and Brandon Armstrong, and leads up to the reality competition’s Season 31 debut, streaming exclusively on Disney+ beginning Monday, Sept. 19.

Tierra Incógnita

An original Series Produced in Latin America), in which teenager Eric Dalaras (Pedro Maurizi) discovers a hair-raising world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years before.

Plus other, previously announced premieres, like Pinocchio, listed in the graphic above.

Which Disney+ Day premiere(s) are you looking forward to?