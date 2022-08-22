Jordan Elsass Breaks His Silence About Leaving Superman & Lois, Suggests He May Be Done Acting — Watch Video

For the first time since news of his sudden exit broke last week, former Superman & Lois star Jordan Elsass has shed some light on his decision to leave the show after two seasons.

“It’s been a tough few weeks, as you might imagine, with everything going on with the show,” Elsass says in a new video recorded for a fan on Cameo. “It’s sad, it’s a real shame. I know that I was pumped for Season 3, for sure, but what are you going to do? Anyway, mental health is definitely 100-percent priority. It’s pinnacle. It’s got to take precedence. And mine has been … the last couple of years … it’s been rough.”

“I need some time to myself” he continues. “I’m still debating whether I’m even going to act for a while. I may go in a different direction. I know that’s definitely going to be disappointing to some people.”

Watch the full Cameo below:

This is the first we’ve heard from the actor since Warner Bros. Television released the following statement on Aug. 16: “Jordan Elsass has notified the studio that he will not be returning to Superman & Lois for Season 3 due to personal reasons.”

As for what Jonathan will be up to in Season 3, regardless of who ends up playing him, here’s what showrunner Todd Helbing told TVLine in June: “The [new] fortress should be for the family. So Jonathan’s definitely going to be brought into the fold in that respect. We’ll see if he gets his own suit, if he follows Nat’s lead, and how it all unfolds. We definitely want to bring Jonathan into that superhero life more than he has been.”

How do you feel about Elsass’ departure? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.