Superman & Lois to Recast Role of Jonathan Kent as Jordan Elsass Exits CW Series for 'Personal Reasons'

Breaking news out of Smallville.

Superman & Lois star Jordan Elsass has exited the CW drama ahead of Season 3, according to Variety. The role of Jonathan Kent will be recast. Shocking Cast Exits

“Jordan Elsass has notified the studio that he will not be returning to Superman & Lois for Season 3 due to personal reasons,” Warner Bros. Television said in a statement Tuesday. Though the exact nature of Elsass’ departure is unknown, Variety is reporting that it is not the result of a “workplace-related issue.”

Superman & Lois‘ second season finale ended with the creation of a new Fortress of Solitude, one meant for the entire family — powers or not.

“We’ll see if [Jonathan] gets his own suit, if he follows Nat’s lead, and how it all unfolds,” showrunner Todd Helbing told TVLine in June. “We definitely want to bring Jonathan into that superhero life more than he has been.”

Superman & Lois was not on The CW’s fall schedule when it was revealed in May. Season 3 is being held for midseason, along with fellow veteran dramas The Flash and Riverdale — both of which are returning for farewell runs. Also on tap for midseason are the new DC series Gotham Knights and Season 4 of Nancy Drew. (For a complete list of The CW’s fall premiere dates, click here.)

Are you sad to see Elsass exit Superman & Lois? Sound off in Comments.