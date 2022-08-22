Emmys 2022 Poll: What Should Win for Outstanding Comedy Series?

Ted Lasso‘s goal is to score a second straight Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series. But will one of this year’s seven other nominees get in the way?

The Apple TV+ soccer comedy is back to defend its title after winning this award last year, and it helps that Emmy voters lavished the show’s sophomore run with a total of 20 nominations, the most of any comedy this year. But it faces stiff competition from a mix of newcomers and veterans, including the Prime Video period piece The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, back for the fourth time, including a win in 2018.

HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm earned its 10th series nod, although it still has yet to take home the big prize (not that Larry David would show up to accept it), and HBO Max’s stand-up saga Hacks is back in the mix for the second straight year. FX’s vampire fest What We Do in the Shadows also nabbed its second nod in the series category, and HBO’s hitman dramedy Barry returned after a couple years off to notch its third series nomination for an incredibly dark Season 3. (Still technically a comedy, though.)

There’s new blood here, too: ABC’s schoolhouse mockumentary Abbott Elementary scored a nod for its freshman season, as did Hulu’s goofy mystery Only Murders in the Building. So would you hand the Emmy to one of these worthy rookies, or does a more seasoned comedy deserve it instead? Time to make your voice heard: Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every weekday through Sept. 2, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a list of this year’s major Emmy nominees, click here; all polls will close Monday, Sept. 5 at 5 pm ET.)