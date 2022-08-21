Jennifer Garner/J.J. Abrams Miniseries Not Moving Forward at Apple TV+

Jennifer Garner and J.J. Abrams’ creative reunion will have to wait: Apple TV+ has scrapped the limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, a long-gestating project on which the Alias vets would have collaborated.

According to our sister site Deadline, who broke the news, Apple’s decision came after Garner exited the project due to scheduling conflicts. Warner Bros. Television and Abrams’ production company Bad Robot reportedly plan to shop the project elsewhere.

Based on Amy Silverstein’s memoir of the same name, My Glory Was I Had Such Friends first received a straight-to-series order at Apple TV+ way back in December 2018. The miniseries — which would have marked Garner and Abrams’ first TV project together since Alias ended in 2006 — followed a woman awaiting a last-minute heart transplant, and her close female friends who supported her along the way. In addition to starring in the series, Garner would have served as an executive producer alongside Abrams, but news about the show was minimal following its initial series order.

Garner is still set to appear in another Apple miniseries, The Last Thing He Told Me, which has been in production since May.

The news of a halted Bad Robot project may sound familiar: In June, HBO officially scrapped Abrams’ sci-fi drama Demimonde, more than four years after giving it a straight-to-series order. The cancellation was reportedly due in large part to Abrams’ proposed $200 million-plus budget for the series, which would have even topped the numbers for HBO’s imminent (and expensive) Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.