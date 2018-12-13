Alias Reunion! Jennifer Garner to Star in Apple Limited Series From J.J. Abrams

It’s not an Alias revival, but we’ll take it: Jennifer Garner is set to star in a limited series for Apple, reuniting her with Alias creator J.J. Abrams.

Apple has handed a straight-to-series order to the project, titled My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, based on the memoir by Amy Silverstein. The memoir follows a woman awaiting a last-minute heart transplant, and her close female friends who supported her along the way. Karen Croner (Admission) will pen the series and also serve as an executive producer.

Garner and Abrams will both also serve as EPs on the limited series. This marks their first TV project together since Garner starred as spy Sydney Bristow on the ABC drama Alias from 2001 to 2006, earning four Emmy nominations. Garner also appeared on Abrams’ previous series Felicity.

Garner recently returned to television with a starring role in the HBO comedy Camping, which debuted in October. Since Alias, she’s appeared in Oscar-winning films like Juno and Dallas Buyers Club. As of last year, an Alias revival was still a possibility, with co-EP Josh Applebaum revealing that the original writers had discussed it with Abrams. (For an Alias nostalgia fix, check out TVLine’s oral history to mark the show’s 10th anniversary.)