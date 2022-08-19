Law & Order Boss Explains How Anthony Anderson's Det. Bernard Will Be Written Out of Season 22

Law & Order vet Anthony Anderson will not be back for Season 22 (premiering Thursday, Sept. 22 at 8/7c) and now we know how the Dick Wolf procedural will write out Det. Kevin Bernard. (As TVLine previously reported in November 2021, Anderson had signed on for just one year of the NBC revival.)

“It’s a little mention,” showrunner Rick Eid told TVLine as part of our upcoming, in-depth Fall Preview. “It’s in the time-honored tradition of Law & Order where it’s very brief and it’s like, ‘Moving on. Here we go. We’ve got to solve the case.’”

Bernard’s exit will be mentioned in the second episode of Season 22, following the three-way crossover with Law & Order spinoffs SVU and Organized Crime, which spans the series’ Sept. 22 premieres. According to Eid, incoming detective Jalen Shaw (played by Supergirl alum Mechad Brooks) will transfer over to the precinct after working with Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) during that crossover.

“You get the idea that Cosgrove liked working with him, and then we find out that the character Anthony [Anderson] played has moved on,” he explains.

The new season will see the rest of the core cast return, including Hugh Dancy (Hannibal, The Path) as senior prosecutorial assistant Nolan Price, Oldelya Halevi (Good Trouble) as ADA Samantha Maroun, Camryn Manheim (The Practice) as Lt. Kate Dixon, Jeffrey Donovan as Frank Cosgrove, and Sam Waterston as DA Jack McCoy.

Additionally, Grimm’s Claire Coffee will appear in at least one episode this season, as a lawyer.

