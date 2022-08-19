TVLine Items: Barry Adds Mad Men Alum, Jeopardy! Hosts Unite and More

Barry‘s upcoming fourth season just got more interesting: Veteran TV actor Patrick Fischler (Mad Men, Once Upon a Time) has joined the cast of HBO’s hitman comedy in a recurring role, our sister site Deadline reports.

Fischler will play the character of Lon Oneil, described only as “a man with a plan.” The actor is a familiar face to TV fans, having played comedian Jimmy Barrett on Mad Men and author Isaac Heller on Once Upon a Time, among dozens of other roles. His recent credits include Happy!, Impeachment: American Crime Story and The Right Stuff.

Barry‘s Season 3 finale left Bill Hader’s title character at a low point, finally arrested and taken into custody after years of contract killing. (Read our full recap here.) HBO renewed the Emmy-winning series for a fourth season in May.

* Jeopardy! emcee Ken Jennings will join his fellow host Mayim Bialik on her Fox sitcom Call Me Kat in the upcoming Season 3 premiere, TV Insider reports. Jennings will play himself, seated next to Bialik’s Kat on an international flight.

* Amy Ryan (Only Murders in the Building, The Office) has joined Colin Farrell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste in the cast of the Apple TV+ detective series Sugar, according to our sister site Variety.

* Netflix has handed a series order to The Decameron, a period drama from executive producer Jenji Kohan (Orange Is the New Black, GLOW) and created by Kathleen Jordan (Teenage Bounty Hunters). Set in the 14th century during the Black Death, the story centers on a handful of privileged nobles who avoid the plague by hiding out in a remote Italian villa.

* Somebody Feed Phil, the Netflix food and travel show hosted by Phil Rosenthal, will return for Season 6 on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

* Get a sneak peek at Season 4 of The CW’s Coroner, premiering Sunday, Oct. 2:

