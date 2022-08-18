Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Star Says Isildur Will End Up 'Pissing a Lot of People Off' in Amazon Series

Aragorn’s ancestor Isildur has a fraught legacy as the guy who defeated Sauron but then kept the One Ring for himself (thus allowing the Dark Lord to return in the Third Age).

In Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — which premieres with the first two episodes on Thursday, Sept. 1 — he’s just a young sailor from Númenor who, according to portrayer Maxim Baldry, would “probably listen to My Chemical Romance.”

When we meet him in the Amazon series, which is set in the Second Age, the aspiring sea captain is grappling with the pressures of having a famous dad as well as grieving the loss of his mother.

“There’s an emptiness in him that he’s trying to fill,” Baldry tells TVLine. “I think he’s rebelling from societal expectations and trying to carve his own destiny. Sometimes, it’s not the right thing to do, and it ends up pissing a lot of people off.”

One person Isildur is sure to piss off is his father, Elendil (Lloyd Owen), who’s just trying his best to steer him on the right path.

"That might be my problem child," Owen shares. (Owen is no stranger to troubled sons, having played Klaus Mikaelson's biological father Ansel in The CW's The Originals.)

“There’s a classic father-son dilemma and confrontation, which is ongoing, and [I’m] trying to keep him in line.”

Their ongoing conflict also affects Isildur’s sister Eärien (Ema Horvath), who finds herself caught in the middle.

“Our other brother has run away to the other side of the island we live on, and Isildur is threatening to do the same thing,” Horvath explains. “[Eärien is] a bit stressed trying to keep the family together.”

With Isildur taking up most of Elendil’s attention, Eärien is often overlooked, and that leaves her “vulnerable to attention from other sources.”

With Isildur taking up most of Elendil's attention, Eärien is often overlooked, and that leaves her "vulnerable to attention from other sources."