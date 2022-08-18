Grey's Anatomy Confirms 10 Returning Regulars for Season 19 — Plus, Who's Been Bumped to Recurring Status?

Well, that resolves a Grey’s Anatomy cliffhanger or 10, now doesn’t it? ABC on Thursday revealed which of the long-running medical drama’s cast members will be returning as series regulars in Season 19 (which kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 9/8c).

Grey's Season 19: Everything We Know

Those scrubbing back in are OGs Chandra Wilson (Bailey) and James Pickens, Jr. (Richard); Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver, whose Owen and Teddy ended Season 18 on the run from the law with their kids; on-screen newlyweds Kelly McCreary (Maggie) and Anthony Hill (Winston); Caterina Scorsone (Amelia); Camilla Luddington (Jo); Chris Carmack (Link); and Jake Borelli, whose Schmitt faced an uncertain future when Grey Sloan’s residency program was shut down in the finale.

Considering how many actors have been hired to play new residents, we’re going to go out on a limb and predict that the program will be restarted sooner than later.

In related news, bumped from series-regular to recurring status for Season 19 is Scott Speedman, who plays Meredith’s significant other, Nick. Which makes sense when you take into consideration the fact that Ellen Pompeo will be appearing in Season 19 only in a “limited capacity” — said to be just eight episodes (or less than half of the roughly 20-23 that will be produced).

So, which returnee are you most relieved to see coming back? And what do you hope is in store for Grey Sloan’s docs in Season 19?

