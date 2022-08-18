TVLine Items: General Hospital Exit, Station 19 Promotion and More

Dr. Westbourne is scrubbing out at General Hospital.

Kelly Thiebaud is departing ABC’s daytime drama later this year, our sister site Soaps.com reports. Thiebaud has played Dr. Britt Westbourne off and on since her GH debut in 2012 — and took home the 2022 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

As previously reported, Thiebaud will be reprising her role as Eva Vasquez on ABC’s Station 19, which returnsThursday, Oct. 6 (at 8/7c; view exclusive key art).

* Grey’s Anatomy executive producer Zoanne Clack has been appointed head writer on Season 6 of the above-mentioned Station 19, Deadline reports. She succeeds fellow Grey’s vet Kiley Donovan, who will remain on board as a co-EP.

* LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will emcee the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, airing Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8/7c.

* Lifetime has announced two new made-for-TV movies: Swindler Seduction, in which Colton Haynes (Arrow, Teen Wolf) plays crooked twin brothers; and An Amish Sin, starring Kellie Martin (Life Goes On, ER), Dylan Ratzlaff (A Million Little Things) and Rukiya Bernard (Yellowjackets). The films premiere on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, respectively.

* Rory Culkin (Under the Banner of Heaven) will star in a Season 6 episode of Black Mirror, according to Deadline. Character and plot details are being kept under wraps.

* Peacock has released a trailer for the true-crime drama A Friend of the Family, starring Anna Paquin (True Blood), Jake Lacy (The White Lotus), Colin Hanks (Fargo), Lio Tipton (Hung) and Mckenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale). The nine-episode limited series will premiere Thursday, Oct. 6 with its first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly.

