Emmys 2022 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series?

Eight powerhouse women are battling it out for this year’s Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series — but only one can walk away a winner.

As we’ve seen in all the Emmy drama categories we’ve covered so far, none of last year’s nominees are back this time — Gillian Anderson won last year for playing Margaret Thatcher on Netflix’s The Crown — but we do have a two-time winner in the mix, with Ozark standout Julia Garner looking to claim her third Emmy for playing force of nature Ruth Langmore. (Garner is a favorite among Emmy voters: They also nominated her for lead actress in a limited series for playing scam queen Anna Delvey on Inventing Anna.)

She’ll have some stiff competition, though, starting with Patricia Arquette, who has two Emmys on her mantel already and is up again this year for playing boss lady Harmony Cobel on the Apple TV+ thriller Severance. Succession‘s Sarah Snook is nominated for the second time for her work as scheming sister Shiv Roy on the HBO drama, and she’s joined by her costar J. Smith-Cameron, notching her first career nomination as corporate attorney Gerri.

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2022 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actor in a Drama Series?

Emmys 2022 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actor in a Drama Series? Emmys 2022 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series?

Christina Ricci earned a nod for playing the creepy Misty on Showtime’s Yellowjackets (she was also nominated back in 2006 for a Grey’s Anatomy guest spot), and rounding out the category is a trio of Emmy newbies, led by Rhea Seehorn, who finally broke through as attorney Kim Wexler in the final season of Better Call Saul. Plus, Sydney Sweeney is in the running for playing Euphoria‘s tragically lovestruck teen Cassie, as is Jung Ho-yeon for playing Squid Game contestant Kang Sae-byeok.

Which one do you think most deserves to walk up to the Emmy podium on Monday, Sept. 12? It’s your turn: Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every weekday through Sept. 2, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a list of this year’s major Emmy nominees, click here; all polls will close Monday, Sept. 5 at 5 pm ET.)