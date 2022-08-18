RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Renewed for Season 8 at Paramount+ — Which Queens Should Return This Time?

Jinkx Monsoon’s victory tour is barely underway, yet Mama Ru is already gearing up to crown another All Star.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars has been renewed for Season 8 at Paramount+, TVLine has learned, with an additional season of All Stars Untucked also ordered at the streamer. The premiere date for these new seasons remains TBD.

Another question, as always, is which queens from previous seasons will respawn in the Werk Room this time around. Another all-winners season seems unlikely, but what about an all-Porkchop season? Everybody loves a Ru-demption, and the possibilities are endless at this point.

Whomsoeverest wins the forthcoming All Stars season will earn a coveted place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame alongside some of the most iconic queens in the business: Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Monét X Change and Trinity the Tuck, Shea Coulée, and now Monsoon.

Paramount+ also shared that All Stars 7 was the service’s “most-watched original reality series to date in the U.S. with total streams up nearly 60 percent over the previous season,” according to a release.

Original flavor Drag Race was recently renewed for Season 15 on VH1, which will push the franchise beyond 200 episodes.

What are your hopes for the now-official All Stars 8? Drop ‘em in a comment below.