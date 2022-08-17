Emmys 2022 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actor in a Drama Series?

Is it finally time for Emmy voters to call up Better Call Saul? Or should they hand over more gold to the rich guys of Succession?

This year’s race for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series is, once again, a completely different set of nominees from last year, with none of the six 2021 nominees — including winner Josh O’Connor, aka Prince Charles on The Crown — back in the mix this year. But these contenders are no strangers to the Emmy spotlight: Succession star Jeremy Strong, who plays upstart scion Kendall Roy on the HBO drama, is looking for his second trophy after winning in this category in 2020, and his costar Brian Cox is also in the running for the second time as Kendall’s imperious father Logan Roy.

Another frequent guest in this category is Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk, back for the fifth time as ethically challenged lawyer Jimmy McGill, though he has yet to win the Emmy. Plus, Jason Bateman notched his fourth nod as Ozark‘s, well, ethically challenged money man Marty Byrde. They’re joined by a pair of Emmy rookies: Adam Scott, who nabbed his first career nomination for playing worker drone Mark on the Apple TV+ thriller Severance; and Lee Jung-jae, for his work as desperate divorced dad Seong Gi-hun on the Netflix hit Squid Game.

Which one of these six leading men deserves to walk away with the trophy when this year’s Emmys are handed out on Sept. 12? We want to hear what you think: Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every weekday through Sept. 2, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a list of this year’s major Emmy nominees, click here; all polls will close Monday, Sept. 5 at 5 pm ET.)