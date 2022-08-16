TVLine Items: Addams Family Portrait, Dr. Seuss Baking Show and More

Meet Wednesday Addams’ parents: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán flank their TV daughter as Morticia and Gomez in a new image from Tim Burton’s upcoming live-action series. The first-look photo also features Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday’s brother Pugsley.

Starring Jenna Ortega (YOU, Jane the Virgin) as the titular character, Wednesday is described as a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery” that centers on the death-obsessed teen during her years as a student at the peculiar Nevermore Academy. The eight-episode series, directed by Burton and created by Al Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville), will follow Wednesday’s attempts to “master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships of the strange and diverse student body,” according to the official synopsis.

Shortly after this photo was taken I tested my antique limb stretcher on Pugsley. Little to no growth so far. pic.twitter.com/MO2Kot4feE — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) August 16, 2022

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Prime Video’s Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge — which is on track for a winter premiere, and is exactly what it sounds like — has tapped Tamera Mowry-Housley to host, while acclaimed pastry chef Clarice Lam and accomplished cake designer/pastry chef Joshua John Russell will serve as judges.

* Alan Cumming’s comedy special Club Cumming Presents a Queer Comedy Extravaganza will premiere Friday, Sept. 2 at 10/9c on Showtime.

* The Rich Eisen Show will move from Peacock to The Roku Channel, where it will stream live five days a week from noon-3 pm ET, beginning this September, Sports Business Journal reports. Until then, the program will stream on Eisen’s official YouTube channel, starting on Aug. 22.

* Ron Perlman (Sons of Anarchy), Nick Nolte (Warrior, Graves), Charles Melton (Riverdale) and Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen) have joined Rian Johnson’s Peacock mystery series Poker Face, our sister site Variety reports.

* Tubi has greenlit Breaking Bear, an adult animated series that follows three bear siblings who decide they have to start selling drugs in order to raise money and save their home after gas companies start fracking next to their cave.

* Apple TV+ has released a trailer for Sidney, a documentary produced by Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin, honoring the late Sidney Poitier’s legacy as an actor, filmmaker and activist. It will premiere in select theaters and globally on Apple TV+ Friday, Sept. 23.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?