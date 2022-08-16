TV Ratings: Roswell and In the Dark Hit Season Highs in Audience

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico drew 514,000 total viewers — up 29 percent to mark a (final-)season high — while steady in the demo with a 0.1 rating. TV's 25 Best Pilot Episodes Ever!

Lead-out In the Dark similarly hit a (final-)season high in audience (up 5 percent to 335,000 viewers) while also ticking up in the demo week-to-week to a rrrrrobust 0.1 rating.

ABC’s The Bachelorette (3 mil/0.7) dipped but still dominated Monday in the demo; lead-out Claim to Fame (1.9 mil/0.4) somehow ticked up.

CBS’ reruns of The Neighborhood and NCIS tied for the night’s largest audience, each drawing 3.1 million viewers.

NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (2.8 mil/0.4) was steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.