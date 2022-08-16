Matthew Fox Returns to TV in Last Light — Watch Trailer for Peacock Thriller

Fresh out of retirement, former Lost star Matthew Fox is back on TV to prevent an ecological disaster… or at least help mitigate one for which he’s partially responsible.

The man formerly known as Jack Shepherd is starring in Last Light, Peacock’s forthcoming adaptation of Alex Scarrow’s apocalyptic novel of the same name. All five episodes of the limited series drop Thursday, Sept. 8.

Fox stars as petro-chemist Andy Yeats, who “knows how dependent the world is on oil,” according to the Peacock’s official description. “While on a business trip to the Middle East, he realizes that something is wrong with the world’s oil supply, which sets off a chain reaction: transportation grinds to a halt and law enforcement becomes overwhelmed. Andy’s teenage eco-warrior daughter is alone in London while his wife, Elena, and young disabled son are in Paris. Amid this chaos, each family member will sacrifice everything to find one another, despite the distance and the dangers that separate them. Trying to solve the source of the crisis, Andy is confronted with his past role in trying to make a greener world.”

Last Light also stars Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey) as Elena Yeats, Alyth Ross as Laura Yeats, Taylor Fay as Sam Yeats, Amber Rose Revah (The Punisher) as Mika Bakhash, Victor Alli as Owen Jones, Tom Wlaschiha (Stranger Things) as Karl Bergmann and Hakeem Jomah as Baraa.

All five episodes are directed by Dennie Gordon, who executive-produces alongside Fox, William Choi, Sydney Gallonde, Rikke Ennis, Patrick Renault, Diego Piasek, Patrick Massett and John Zinman.

Hit PLAY on the trailer for Last Light above