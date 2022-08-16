Emmys 2022 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series?

Two former winners are looking to grasp Emmy gold again in this year’s race for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series — but would they get your vote?

The six nominees are a complete changeover from last year’s field, with all six 2021 contenders — including winner Olivia Colman, from The Crown — out of the running this time around. But the category is stacked with Emmy veterans, led by two previous champs: Euphoria‘s Zendaya, who won in 2020 for her role as drug-addled teen Rue, and Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer, who won in 2019 for playing seductive killer Villanelle. Comer’s Killing Eve costar Sandra Oh is also in the running this year with her fourth nod as Villanelle’s relentless pursuer Eve Polastri.

Laura Linney is back for a third time for her work as Wendy Byrde on the Netflix crime drama Ozark — she already has four Emmys on her mantel from previous projects — and Reese Witherspoon nabbed her first nomination in this category for playing The Morning Show news anchor Bradley Jackson, although she was nominated before in a different category for Big Little Lies. The lone Emmy newcomer here is Melanie Lynskey, who scored her first career nod (long overdue!) for her work as the grown-up version of plane crash survivor Shauna on Showtime’s harrowing freshman drama Yellowjackets.

This category is seriously loaded with talent — but who would you hand the trophy to, if you could choose? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every weekday through Sept. 2, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a list of this year’s major Emmy nominees, click here.)