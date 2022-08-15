Stargirl Season 3 Photos Feature Reunited JSA, Starman/Shade Tension

After enduring Yolanda’s quitting, Rick’s jailing, Beth’s home-life strife and Courtney being infested by Eclipso, the new JSA is reunited and ready to solve a murder mystery, in photos from the first two episodes of DC’s Stargirl Season 3. But will Sylvester’s run-in with The Shade, who was no friend to the OG JSA, threaten to reopen an old wound? Stargirl Season 3 Photos

Also glimpsed in the first batch of Season 3 photos are Mike and Jakeem conjuring Thunderbolt, and Barbara and Mama Crock possibly in the middle of a frenemies’ food fight.

The first episode of Season 3 (which is subtitled “Frenemies”) is — as Brec Bassinger forewarned TVLine in the video Q&A above — titled “The Murder,” and airs Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 8/7c. With Starman (promoted series regular Joel McHale) back from the dead and her former super-villain enemies vowing to reform, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) is hopeful that there will finally be peace in Blue Valley. But when The Gambler (guest star Eric Goins) returns to town looking to make his own amends, the team find themselves at odds over whether he can be trusted.

In the second episode, “The Suspects” and airing Sept. 7, the JSA begin looking at potential killers. A tense run-in with The Shade (returning guest star Jonathan Cake) makes Courtney and Pat (Luke Wilson) realize that Sylvester’s old ways could land them in hot water. Also, Barbara (Amy Smart) steps in to help new-ish neighbor Paula (Joy Osmanski), whose attempt at fitting in has not gone so well.

