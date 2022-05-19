DC's Stargirl: Brec Bassinger Teases Season 3 Mystery, What's Next for CW's 'Slowest-Burn Relationship EVER'

What Brec Bassinger shared with TVLine this morning about DC’s Stargirl Season 3 is absolutely killer.

Speaking with us on the red carpet ahead of The CW’s annual Upfront presentation to advertisers, Bassinger was first invited to revisit her favorite moment from last season, which required a bit of a think, given how long ago it was filmed. She then got to shedding a bit of light on how things are going for the briefly busted-up, now-reconstituted JSA when Season 3 opens this fall (now airing Wednesdays at 8/7c).

Courtney’s portrayer gave us an update on Cindy’s bid to join the JSA, and how having both the Crocks living next door and The Shade still lingering around town speaks to Season 3’s “Frenemies” theme.

Bassinger then came forth (…with a bit of nudging…) with a provocative reveal about the long-awaited new season’s true theme. “You know what, I’m just gonna say it… Murder mystery! And how evil and good are going to live in a town together and figure out who the murderer is.”

Wrapping up our bubbly convo, Bassinger spoke about the enigmatic Mister Bones’ visit to Blue Valley (teased at the very end of Season 2’s finale), what’s up with Court and Cameron (aka “the slowest-burn relationship EVER! Let them kiss already!”) and Cosmo the cosmic staff’s “puppy dog”-like confusion about who his new owner is, now that Starman (upgraded series regular Joel McHale) is back in the picture.

Then, what better way to close things out but with mad props for Buddy the dog, played by Tank! 🐶

Ready, set, speculate about who the murder victim is!

Want more scoop on Stargirl, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.