Emmys 2022 Poll: What Should Win for Outstanding Drama Series?

The Emmys are wiping the slate clean with a fresh set of eight nominees for Outstanding Drama Series — but could a former winner step up to reclaim the crown?

Speaking of crowns, Netflix’s royal biopic The Crown is the reigning champ in this category, but it’s between seasons at the moment and not eligible to defend its win. In fact, not one of last year’s eight nominees in this category made it back this year. But the 2022 crop does feature a number of Emmy veterans, led by HBO’s corporate saga Succession, back in the running after winning the Emmy for best drama series in 2020.

AMC’s Better Call Saul is back as well with its sixth nod in the category — one more than its predecessor Breaking Bad earned; take that, Walter White — along with a pair of Netflix staples: sci-fi throwback Stranger Things, with its fourth nomination, and nail-biting crime drama Ozark, with its third nod. Those three shows, though, have yet to take home the big prize… and they’ll have to fight off a hungry slate of newcomers to win it this year.

HBO’s eye-opening teen drama Euphoria scored its first drama series nomination for its buzzy second season, and three freshmen series made the cut, as well: Netflix’s mega-hit survival drama Squid Game, Apple TV+’s mind-bending thriller Severance and Showtime’s time-skipping horror drama Yellowjackets.

Does one of these rookies deserve to beat out the category veterans and take home the trophy for Outstanding Drama Series when the Emmys are handed out on Sept. 12? You tell us: Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every weekday through Sept. 2, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a list of this year’s major Emmy nominees, click here.)