Ratings: Field of Dreams Game Slides vs. 2021, Big Brother Tops Thursday

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s broadcast of Major League Baseball’s “Field of Dreams” game — featuring a Harry Caray hologram lookalike — averaged 2.8 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating (per fast nationals), down sharply from last year‘s inaugural and well-watched made-in-Iowa outing. 'Missing' Shows, Found!

CBS’ Big Brother eviction episode (3.7 mil/0.5) — pending adjustment due to a bit of NFL preemption — was steady week-to-week and led Thursday in both measures.

Over on ABC, Press Your Luck (3.6 mil/0.5), Generation Gap (3 mil/0.5) and The Con (2.2 mil/0.3) were all steady.

The CW premiere of Bump drew 450K and a 0.1 , while The Great Chocolate Showdown‘s premiere did 460K/0.1.

