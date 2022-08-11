TV Ratings: Password Audience Grows, SYTYCD Flat With Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s America’s Got Talent this Wednesday drew 5.2 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, down 16 and 28 percent from its Tuesday prelims but still topping the night in total viewers; read recap. Wo's In? Who's Out? Fall's Big Cast Changes!

Leading out of that, Password (4.4 mil/0.4) was up in viewers and steady in the demo versus its premiere night prelims. (Password in the Tuesday finals went on to report 4.2 mil and a 0.5.)

CBS’ Big Brother (3.7 mil/0.7) was down just a hair week-to-week, but still easily led Wednesday in the demo. The Challenge: USA (2.1 mil/0.4) was steady.

Over on Fox, MasterChef (1.9 mil/0.3) drew a lowest-since-premiere audience while also dipping in the demo. So You Think You Can Dance (1.44 mil/0.2) ended Season 17 with its third smallest audience, while steady in the demo; readers gave the season an average grade of “C”; read recap.

The CW’s Mysteries Decoded (450K/0.0) added some eyeballs, Wellington Paranormal (180K/0.0 dropped a few.

Want scoop on any favorite TV show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Big Brother is not associated or affiliated with the Estate of George Orwell and is not based on the novel “1984.”