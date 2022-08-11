Physical Renewed for Season 3 at Apple

Apple TV+ wants you to keep feeling the burn: The streamer has renewed the Rose Byrne-led ’80s aerobics dramedy Physical for a third season, TVLine has learned.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila’s story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne and the rest of our incredible cast, writers and crew,” series creator and showrunner Annie Weisman said in a statement. “Rose’s breathtaking, hilarious and brave performance is the north star on our show’s journey of personal empowerment and transformation in ’80s Southern California in all its synth-pop, sun-baked, spandex-clad glory. The feedback we’ve received from audiences who continue to discover and feel seen by Physical is the most deeply gratifying experience of my career, and I’m so grateful to our team at Apple and Tomorrow Studios for making this dream a reality.”

Byrne, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, stars as Sheila Rubin, an unhappy housewife in 1980s San Diego who finds a new lease on life when she steps inside an aerobics studio, eventually building her own fitness empire. Rory Scovel costars as Sheila’s husband Danny, with Paul Sparks as mall owner John. Emmy nominee Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) joined the cast in Season 2 as aerobics instructor Vinnie Green.

Season 2 wrapped up earlier this month and left us dangling on a cliffhanger, with Sheila enlisting John to help her “annihilate” a young new aerobics phenom who is emerging as competition. Weisman told TVLine that “in an act of great optimism, we ended the season with a lot more story to tell… We have another big chapter at least in her story.”

