American Horror Story: Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, Patti LuPone Among Vets Returning for Season 11 (Report)

American Horror Story‘s much-anticipated new season is finally coming into focus… or at least its cast list is. Series veterans Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd and Patti LuPone will return for Season 11 of FX’s horror anthology, sources tell our sister site Deadline.

No further details are available on the characters they’ll be playing — FX hasn’t confirmed any casting as of yet — but photographers spotted Lourd shooting scenes in New York City this week, along with Season 10 alum Isaac Powell, Sandra Bernhard (Pose) and Charlie Carver (Ratched, Teen Wolf). Joe Mantello, who appeared in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Hollywood, is also reportedly a part of the Season 11 cast. What’s more, the sets and costumes seem to hint at a period setting in the 1970s or ’80s, so this might be another season that takes place in the past.

American Horror Story fans have been digging deep for any news on the franchise since Season 10’s Double Feature wrapped up last October. All we have so far is a premiere date — or a premiere season, anyway. Season 11 will debut sometime this fall, FX chairman John Landgraf confirmed last week at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

Quinto appeared in the first two seasons of Horror Story, memorably playing deranged doc Oliver Thredson in Season 2’s Asylum. Lourd made her AHS debut in Season 7’s Cult and returned for the next three seasons, along with an appearance on the Hulu spinoff American Horror Stories. LuPone played nosy neighbor Joan Ramsey in Season 3’s Coven.

