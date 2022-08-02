American Horror Story Season 11 Confirmed for Fall Premiere on FX

American Horror Story fans finally have their first (admittedly small) piece of official intel about the FX anthology’s forthcoming Season 11.

It’s not much, but we now know that the next season is slated to premiere sometime this fall. The news was confirmed by FX chairman John Landgraf during his executive session at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour on Tuesday.

A title for the new season, as well as casting and an official premiere date will all be revealed in the coming weeks.

Previous Horror Story installments included Murder House (Season 1), Asylum (Season 2), Coven (Season 3), Freak Show (Season 4), Hotel (Season 5), Roanoke (Season 6), Cult (Season 7), Apocalypse (Season 8), 1984 (Season 9), and Double Feature (Season 10), which itself was divided into two parts — Red Tide and Death Valley.

Meanwhile, new episodes of American Horror Stories‘ second season are currently streaming Thursdays on Hulu. The second season premiere, titled “Dollhouse,” turned out to be a prequel to AHS: Coven, introducing child-aged versions of Denis O’Hare’s Spalding and Frances Conroy’s Myrtle Snow. The episode’s final scene even brought fans back to Miss Robichaux’s Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies.

Your thoughts on the current state of the American Horror Story franchise? Drop ’em in a comment below.