The White Lotus Eyes October Return With 'Even More Complicated' Season 2

The White Lotus‘ grand reopening date is drawing near.

TVLine has confirmed that Mike White’s resort-set dark comedy will return with its second season on HBO in October. (Our sister pub Variety was first to report the news.)

Season 2 will be set in Sicily, at another White Lotus resort and featuring a whole new set of guests, apart from Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya and Jon Gries’ Greg.

Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, Sabrina Impacciatore, Will Sharpe, Tom Hollander, Meghann Fahy, Adam DiMarco, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, Leo Woodall and F. Murray Abraham are among the actors joining the cast for Season 2.

“I do think people will like [Season 2], based on the scenes that I’ve witnessed of other people,” Coolidge told TVLine in a recent interview. “I think people are really going to be riveted.”

Elaborating to Deadline, Coolidge said of Season 2: “[It] feels completely different … almost like a different show. It’s even more complicated than the first one.”

In an interview with TVLine last summer, White shared his desire to to potentially bring back a few Season 1 favorites. “I don’t think you can credibly have [all the Season 1 guests] on the same vacation again,” he explained. “But maybe it could be a Marvel Universe type thing, where some of them would come back. We only made one-year deals with the actors, so we’d have to find out who is even available.”

The White Lotus recently racked up 20 Emmy nominations for its acclaimed first season.