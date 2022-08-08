TVLine Items: Wilds Vet's New Series, Nicki Minaj Gets VMAs Honor and More

The Wilds vet Sarah Pidgeon has set her sights on a new role following the Prime Video drama’s cancellation last month.

The actress will play the younger version of Kathryn Hahn’s character in the Hulu series Tiny Beautiful Things, from creator/writer Liz Tigelaar (Little Fires Everywhere), our sister site Deadline reports.

Based on Cheryl Strayed’s bestselling book, the half-hour drama centers around Claire (Hahn), a woman who reluctantly becomes “Dear Sugar,” an anonymous, revered advice columnist whose own life is falling apart. “Told in multiple timelines with astonishing intimacy, nerve and candor, she excavates the beauty, struggle and humor in her own life to show us that we are not beyond rescue, that it’s our stories that will ultimately save us,” reads the official logline. Young Claire is described as rebellious, sharp-tongued and acting out irresponsibly after her mother’s death.

* Nicki Minaj will receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and perform for the first time since 2018 at the 2022 VMAs, airing Sunday, Aug. 28.

* HBO has given a pilot order to The Franchise, a comedy about the making of a superhero movie, co-written by Veep creator Armando Iannucci and directed by Sam Mendes (American Beauty), our sister site Variety reports.

* Paramount+’s U.K. drama series Sexy Beast has cast James McArdle (Mare of Easttown) and Emun Elliott (BBC’s Guilt) as Gal Dove and Don Logan, respectively, who are best friends and small-town thieves, living the good life in ’90s East London. Rounding out the ensemble are Sarah Greene (Normal People, Penny Dreadful) as adult film star Deedee; Stephen Moyer (True Blood) as rising gangster Teddy Bass; and Tamsin Greig (Episodes) as Don’s older sister Cecilia.

* Netflix has set a Friday, Oct. 21 release date for From Scratch, which is based on the Tembi Locke memoir of the same name and follows Amahle “Amy” Wheeler (played by Zoe Saldaña) an American student studying abroad in Italy, as she meets and falls in love with Lino, a Sicilian chef (Eugenio Mastrandrea).

* Masterpiece on PBS has picked up the crime drama Annika, starring Nicola Walker (The Split, Unforgotten), for Season 2, ahead of its series premiere in the U.S. on Sunday, Oct. 16.

