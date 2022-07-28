The Wilds Cancelled After 2 Seasons

Prime Video is leaving The Wilds behind: The streamer has cancelled the YA survivalist drama after two seasons, TVLine has confirmed.

Season 2, which debuted May 6, followed two different stories of survival. While the teenage girls whose plane crashed in the ocean in the first season continued to acclimate to their situation, a new crop of characters in experiment mastermind Gretchen’s all-male control group began their survivalist journey on their own island before being “rescued.”

The finale then found the two groups coming face-to-face at Gretchen’s facility after Leah got a message out to her friend Ian, who alerted the FBI, and Gretchen fled the premises. Gretchen, however, reassured her cohorts that the experiment would go on, with a new control group for Phase 3 as she ran things remotely, with the help of someone on the inside (perhaps her Twilight of Adam group plant Seth?).

Meanwhile, Leah and both groups of teens made their way to the facility’s rooftop, only to discover that they’re still stuck on an island. And perhaps even worse: Seth is still alive and there with them at the facility, blasting Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus” over the loudspeakers.

“Leah felt quite close to ‘getting’ Gretchen at the end of the second season, but now she’s more remote,” executive producer Sarah Streicher told TVLine during a post mortem Q&A. “So we definitely want to show how even though she has fled, these young people are still going to have means of unraveling her conspiracy and striking back.” (Get more scoop on what might have happened in Season 3 here.)

Our sister site Deadline first reported the cancellation. TVLine's Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the news.