Olivia Newton-John Dies: John Travolta Remembers Grease Leading Lady

John Travolta is paying tribute to his “dearest” Grease leading lady Olivia Newton-John, who died Monday at the age of 73.
“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta shared on Instagram. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”
It was in 1978 that Newton-John and Travolta starred in the hit film version of the Broadway musical Grease. Newton-John played the prim and proper Sandy, who falls in love with bad boy greaser Danny, played by Travolta. The film was a huge success, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year and the highest-grossing movie musical of all time to that point. The soundtrack was also a smash hit, selling more than 28 million copies worldwide to date and scoring a number-one hit for Newton-John and Travolta with the duet “You’re the One That I Want.”
According to Newton-John’s official Facebook page, the actress “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California… surrounded by family and friends.”
No official cause of death was released, but Newton-John had been battling breast cancer for years, with the cancer returning in 2017.