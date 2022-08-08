Olivia Newton-John Dies: John Travolta Remembers Grease Leading Lady

John Travolta is paying tribute to his “dearest” Grease leading lady Olivia Newton-John, who died Monday at the age of 73. TV Stars We Lost in 2022

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta shared on Instagram. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

It was in 1978 that Newton-John and Travolta starred in the hit film version of the Broadway musical Grease. Newton-John played the prim and proper Sandy, who falls in love with bad boy greaser Danny, played by Travolta. The film was a huge success, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year and the highest-grossing movie musical of all time to that point. The soundtrack was also a smash hit, selling more than 28 million copies worldwide to date and scoring a number-one hit for Newton-John and Travolta with the duet “You’re the One That I Want.”

According to Newton-John’s official Facebook page, the actress “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California… surrounded by family and friends.”

No official cause of death was released, but Newton-John had been battling breast cancer for years, with the cancer returning in 2017.