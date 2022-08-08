House of the Dragon's Rhaenyras Talk Daenerys Parallels, Containing the Targaryen Fire in Game of Thrones Prequel — Watch Video

Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, First of Her Name, etc? Meet your forebear.

Ages before Game of Thrones‘ khaleesi first acquired a taste for power, her ancestor Rhaenyra Targaryen was named heir to the Iron Throne… a decision that instantly put a very visible target on her shining, silver head.

“She’s met with very similar challenges” as the Dragon Queen, House of the Dragon‘s Milly Alcock tells TVLine’s Dave Nemetz in the video above. These challenges include having a lot of people consider her “not legitimate or anything,” she adds.

Alcock and Emma D’Arcy, who also appears in the video, play Rhaenyra at different stages in her life. When the topic of Rhaenrya’s fiery Targaryen nature — and whether or not she’s able to keep it in check — comes up, D’Arcy says the matter is one that’s better categorized as “a lifetime of learning.”

“She’s a character, especially at the start of this series, who feels herself to be like an outsider in her own home,” she continues. “And part of resolving that discomfort is about seizing her name and acknowledging what she is. Because, to a certain extent, we don’t get to pick that.”

The Thrones prequel premieres Sunday, Aug. 21, at 9/8c on HBO. Before the dragons take flight again, press PLAY on the video above to learn more about the spinoff’s central princess, then hit the comments with your hopes/dreams/fears/predictions for the new show!