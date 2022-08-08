Fargo Adds Stranger Things' Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris to Season 5 Cast

Joe Keery is going from Stranger Things to the land of even stranger names: The actor has joined the cast of FX’s crime anthology Fargo for the upcoming fifth season, the network announced on Monday.

No details have been revealed about his character yet besides his name: Gator Tillman. (Yeah, that’s about par for the Fargo course.) Keery is best known for playing ’80s teen Steve Harrington on Netflix’s sci-fi hit Stranger Things, which released Season 4 earlier this year, with a fifth and final season on the way. His other TV credits include Empire and Chicago Fire.

Also joining the Fargo cast for Season 5: New Girl alum Lamorne Morris, who’ll play Witt Farr. After playing cat lover Winston on the Fox sitcom New Girl for seven seasons, Morris starred as comic strip artist Keef Knight on the Hulu comedy Woke, which wrapped up a two-season run earlier this year.

Plus, Never Have I Ever standout Richa Moorjani will play Indira Olmstead in Fargo‘s fifth season. Moorjani currently plays Devi’s cousin Kamala on the Netflix coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, which returns for its third season this Friday.

Season 5 of Fargo is set in the year 2019 and asks the question: “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?” Juno Temple, Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh lead the cast, with series creator Noah Hawley returning as showrunner. FX formally announced the Season 5 renewal back in February.