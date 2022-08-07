Mike Tyson Slams Hulu Over Upcoming Miniseries: 'They Stole My Life Story'

Boxing champ Mike Tyson has made himself clear: He does not approve of Hulu’s upcoming limited series Mike.

“Don’t let Hulu fool you,” he shared in a statement on Instagram. “I don’t support their story about my life. It’s not 1822. It’s 2022. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. To Hulu executives I’m just a n****r they can sell on the auction block.”

But he didn’t stop there. He doubled-down in the caption, writing: “Hulu is the streaming version of the slave master. They stole my story and didn’t pay me.”

—

In a previous post, Tyson claimed the streamer attempted to “desperately pay” president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship Dana White “millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life,” the former boxer wrote. “He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I’ll never forget what he did for me just like I’ll never forget what Hulu stole from me.”

TVLine has reached out to Hulu for comment on Tyson’s statements.

On Thursday during a Television Critics Association panel, showrunner Karen Gist provided comment on the unauthorized project. “We just wanted to tell an unbiased story and have the audience decide what they think or feel,” she said. “Challenging what people think they know about Mike and hoping that they come away from the series with something else to think about. Whether you like him or hate him, does the story make you question how complicit society has been? That was the intention, that was the North Star for the writers’ room as we were crafting stories.”

The unauthorized, eight-episode limited series (which premieres on Thursday, Aug. 25) stars Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight, If Loving You Is Wrong) as the legendary heavyweight boxer. Per the show’s official synopsis, Mike “explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life — from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again.”

The roughly minute-long teaser trailer released in June introduces Rhodes as the controversial athlete, and gives us glimpses of Harvey Keitel (Reservoir Dogs, Bad Lieutenant) as Tyson’s boxing coach, Cus D’Amato; Laura Harrier (Hollywood, One Life to Live) as Head of the Class actress Robin Givens, Tyson’s first wife; Russell Hornsby (BMF, Grimm) as boxing promoter Don King; and relative newcomer Li Eubanks as Desiree Washington, a beauty pageant winner Tyson was convicted of raping in the early 1990s.