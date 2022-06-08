Mike Tyson Scripted Series Gets Premiere Date — See First Trailer

Hulu’s Mike Tyson series is ready to enter the ring.

MIKE (formerly titled Iron Mike) will premiere on Thursday, Aug. 25, the streaming video service announced Wednesday.

The unauthorized, eight-episode limited series stars Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight, If Loving You Is Wrong) as the legendary heavyweight boxer. Per the show’s official synopsis, MIKE “explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life — from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again.”

The roughly minute-long teaser trailer above introduces Rhodes as the controversial athlete, and gives us glimpses of Harvey Keitel (Reservoir Dogs, Bad Lieutenant) as Tyson’s boxing coach, Cus D’Amato; Laura Harrier (Hollywood, One Life to Live) as Head of the Class actress Robin Givens, Tyson’s first wife; Russell Hornsby (BMF, Grimm) as boxing promoter Don King; and relative newcomer Li Eubanks as Desiree Washington, a beauty pageant winner Tyson was convicted of raping in the early 1990s.

The Hulu drama was created by I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers, with Karin Gist (mixed-ish, Girlfriends) serving as showrunner.

Scroll down to see the series' official poster, which Hulu also released Thursday