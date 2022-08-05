Big Sky: Rosanna Arquette Cast in Season 3 as Jenny's [Spoiler]

Prepare to take the deepest of dives into why Big Sky‘s Jenny is the way she is.

Rosanna Arquette (Pulp Fiction) will guest-star as Jenny’s mother in the ABC thriller’s upcoming Season 3, TVLine has learned.

The character, Virginia “Gigi” Cessna, is described as charismatic — which helps greatly in her chosen profession: scam artist. We’ll learn that when Jenny was a little girl, Gigi used her in her grifts, and Jenny now resents her for it.

Gigi also is really good at insinuating herself into people’s lives and then ghosting… which will make things interesting when her latest con brings her to Helena, and Jenny quickly figures out that her mother is in town.

In addition to her big-screen work, Arquette’s TV resume includes stints on The L Word, What About Brian, Private Practice, Ray Donovan and The L Word: Generation Q. She recently was cast in an as-yet-untitled Peacock series from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner.

Season 3 of Big Sky, which is subtitled Deadly Trails, features several cast additions. Joining Arquette are Reba McEntire (Reba) as Sunny, an outgoing outfitter; Luke Mitchell (Blindspot) as Sonny’s son, Cormac; Henry Ian Cusick (Lost) as Avery, a tech executive; Seth Gabel (Salem) as Walter, a recluse living in the wilderness; and Madalyn Horcher (Doom Patrol) and Anirudh Pisharody (9-1-1) as a couple from New York.

Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) also will continue to play Beau Arlen, the newly appointed sheriff who first showed up in the Season 2 finale.

Big Sky‘s new season premieres on a new night — Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10/9c, where it will lead out of the sitcom block of The Conners, The Goldbergs, Abbott Elementary and Home Economics.