Wednesday Ratings: SYTYCD and Challenge: USA Eye Lows

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Big Brother drew its best Wednesday audience of the season (3.8 million total viewers) while dipping in the demo week-to-week to a 0.7 rating. It led the night in both measures, barely outdrawing ABC’s CMA Fest audience. Missing Shows Found! The 411 on Warrior, Avenue 5, Jack Ryan and Others

Leading out of BB, The Challenge: USA dipped to its lowest numbers yet (2 mil/0.3); read recap.

ABC’s CMA Fest broadcast drew 3.7 mil and a 0.5.

Over on Fox, MasterChef (2.1 mil/0.3) and So You Think You Can Dance (1.5 mil/0.2) both ticked down, with at least the latter reporting an all-time demo low.

The CW’s Mysteries Decoded (430K/0.0) dipped, while Wellington Paranormal (210K/0.0) was steady.

