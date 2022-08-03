Ratings: Tom Swift Ends With Audience Low, AGT Dips But Dominates

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s Tom Swift ended its one-and-done run with 243,000 total viewers and a 0.0 demo rating, dipping on both counts week-to-week and marking an all-time audience low.

NBC’s America’s Got Talent drew 6.2 million and a 0.7, ticking down week-to-week but easily leading Tuesday in both measures. 15 Shows We Suspect Are Heading Into Their Final Seasons

Leading out of AGT, Family Game Fight returned from an 11-month break to 2 million viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, both marking series lows.

