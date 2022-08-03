Big Sky Season 3: Jensen Ackles Is One Cool Sheriff in 'Deadly' Teaser Trailer Narrated by Reba McEntire

New series regular Reba McEntire, with an atypically mischievous twinkle in her eye, narrates the first teaser trailer for Season 3 of ABC’s Big Sky, which has been officially subtitled Big Sky: Deadly Trails.

Big Sky‘s new season premieres on a new night — Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10/9c, where it will lead out of the sitcom block of The Conners, The Goldbergs, Abbott Elementary and Home Economics. Who's In? Who's Out? All the Big Cast Changes

In Season 3, private detective Cassie Dewell (played by Kylie Bunbury), undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles, who debuted in the Season 2 finale) maintain order in Helena, Montana with their unparalleled investigative skills.

But when a local backcountry trip led by charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes (played by McEntire) goes awry, the trio faces their most formidable mystery yet — in which no camper can be trusted and where danger lurks around every jagged rock and gnarled tree.

In addition to Ackles and McEntire, Season 3’s cast additions include Luke Mitchell (Blindspot) as Sunny’s son Cormac, Henry Ian Cusick (MacGyver, Lost) as tech executive Avery, Anirudh Pisharody (9-1-1) and Madalyn Horcher (Doom Patrol) as a young couple from New York, and Seth Gabel (Salem, Fringe) as Walter, a recluse who lives in the Montana wilderness.

Additionally, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and J. Anthony Pena, like Ackles, were promoted to series regulars, as waitress-turned-crime-syndicate-go-to-woman Tonya and deputy Mo Poppernak.

