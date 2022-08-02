Good Trouble Renewed for Season 5

More Good Trouble is headed to Freeform: The network has renewed the Fosters spinoff for Season 5, it was announced during Freeform’s virtual Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour session on Tuesday.

The series is currently airing the back half of its fourth season, which kicked off in March with the exit of original cast member Maia Mitchell (who had played Callie since The Fosters), as well as costar Beau Mirchoff (aka Callie’s on-and-off love interest Jamie).

Mitchell explained to TVLine that the decision to leave the series was “completely a personal decision about my life” and about wanting to be closer to her family in Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic. “When you go through something like that, it just makes things really clear, and I just knew it was time and I had to just prioritize my family and my mental health. It was tough, though. Oh my gosh, it was a really hard decision, and it was a really tough, tough couple of episodes,” Mitchell shared.

In the wake of Mitchell and Mirchoff’s departures, Priscilla Quintana (Gael’s baby mama Isabella) was promoted to series regular, while Bryan Craig (Grand Hotel, General Hospital) joined the ensemble as Joaquin, an independent investigative journalist with a mysterious background. The Season 4 cast also includes returning stars Cierra Ramirez, Zuri Adele, Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton and Josh Pence.

Good Trouble is currently unspooling new episodes Thursdays at 10/9c on Freeform.

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the renewal news. Hit the comments with your reactions!