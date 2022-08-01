The Orville Finale Promo Teases a Rekindling (and a Special Occasion)

Big things are happening in The Orville‘s Season 3 finale — and we’re not just talking about Isaac seeking sexual conjugation with [Spoiler]. Streaming TV Renewals & Cancellations

In the teaser video below, shared by series creator/on-screen captain Seth MacFarlane, yes, Isaac with zero game makes the aforementioned overture to a puzzled colleague. But more significant moments are glimpsed as the brief video plays out, including a significant holding of hands, and some sort of very important event where Ed & Co. are decked out in their (never-before-seen?) Union dress whites.

What could be the occasion, as the stellar third season draws to a close? Hit the comments with your speculation!

This Thursday… the season’s epic journey concludes with the season finale of The Orville: New Horizons. Come celebrate with us on @hulu! #TheOrville #TheOrvilleNewHorizons pic.twitter.com/lPbH5nTT29 — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) July 31, 2022

And might the important event also mark the end of the series? Fans hoped for renewal news at Comic-Con, but instead only got the announcement that the series will now also be streamable on Disney+.

Ahead of the Season 3 opener, MacFarlane was not ruling out the chance for renewal, despite the fact that at least one original cast member had booked a pilot. (The word from Hulu sources at the time was that “the door is open” for more seasons.)

“[That] pretty much summed it up — we don’t know,” MacFarlane told TVLine in May. “If there’s an appetitive for it, if there’s an audience response, and if this is the season where the show really ‘pops,’ then I think we’re all open to doing more. But it’s really a question of, ‘Is there an audience?’ and that remains to be seen.”

