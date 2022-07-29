Gordita Chronicles Cancelled After Just One Season at HBO Max

We won’t be getting another chapter in HBO Max’s Gordita Chronicles: The streamer has cancelled the family comedy after just one season, our sister site Deadline reports.

Executive-produced by Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldana, Gordita Chronicles followed a family of Dominican immigrants who move to Miami in 1985, focusing on 12-year-old daughter Cucu “Gordita” Castelli (played by newcomer Olivia Goncalves) as she struggled to adjust to her new environment. Claudia Forestieri (Good Trouble) created the series based on her own childhood, with Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz (One Day at a Time) serving as showrunner. Gordita Chronicles premiered on HBO Max in June, with all ten episodes dropping at once.

The cancellation is part of a larger move away from live-action family programming at HBO Max, which “will not be part of our programming focus in the immediate future,” a spokesperson said in a statement, “and as a result, we’ve had to make the very difficult decision to end Gordita Chronicles at HBO Max.”

Longoria and Saldana added their own statement as well: “We are heartbroken by the larger programming changes at HBO Max that will not allow our special show that is Gordita Chronicles, showrun by LatinX comedy powerhouse Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz, to have a second season at its original home. As producers and storytellers who are continually seeking out the authentic and original stories that highlight our community’s joy and talent, we are so proud to have worked on this piece of magic.”

