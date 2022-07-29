Partner Track Trailer: Teen Wolf Alum Arden Cho Lawyers Up in Netflix Series — Plus, Find Out When It Will Premiere

There’s a glass ceiling in need of shattering on Netflix’s Partner Track, and Arden Cho is adding a few cracks.

The Teen Wolf vet leads the upcoming series adaptation — based on Helen Wan’s 2013 novel of the same name — for which the streamer unveiled a new trailer on Friday.

Partner Track stars Cho as Ingrid Yun, a first-generation Korean American, and the first lawyer in her family, who experiences the trials (heh) and tribulations of excelling at the prestigious-but-old-school Parsons Valentine law firm. “With the support of her friends, she battles through workplace challenges to break through the glass ceiling on her path to become partner,” the logline describes. “But will her drive and ambition leave room for love?”

The cast also includes Bradley Gibson (Power Book II: Ghost), Alexandra Turshen (Ray Donovan), Dominic Sherwood (Shadowhunters), Rob Heaps (Good Girls), Nolan Gerard Funk (The Flight Attendant), Matthew Rauch (Banshee) and Roby Attal (The Haunting of Bly Manor). The 10-episode first season drops Friday, Aug. 26.

Cho — whose TV credits also include Chicago Med and Hulu’s Freakish — is best known for playing the sword-wielding kitsune Kira Yukimura on MTV’s Teen Wolf, which she joined in the show’s third season. She will not, however, be returning for Teen Wolf‘s upcoming revival movie at Paramount+: As Cho confirmed in May, she turned down the project after being offered considerably less money than her white co-stars.

“I could probably, off the top of my head, think of over 10 Asian American actors I know who were paid significantly less than their counterparts,” she told The Cut at the time. “Sometimes you don’t have a choice to say ‘no.’ Sometimes you just need it. You’ve got bills to pay. … I wasn’t saying ‘no’ necessarily for me or because I was angry. I was saying ‘no’ because I hope that there will be more equality in the future.”

Watch Partner Track‘s full trailer above, then hit the comments with your first impressions!