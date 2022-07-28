Chris Sullivan Comedy The Son in Law Not Moving Forward at ABC

Chris Sullivan‘s return to network TV after This Is Us will have to wait: ABC has passed on The Son in Law, a comedy pilot starring Sullivan, TVLine has learned.

Sullivan would have played Jake, a divorced, working-class plumbing contractor with a 21-year-old daughter. Jake finds new love with a woman named Asha, who is basically South Asian royalty — but Asha’s controlling parents do not approve of the match. His casting was first announced back in March.

There’s more bad news for the This Is Us extended family: ABC is also passing on an untitled drama from writer Kay Oyegun, who wrote for This Is Us and served as an executive producer. The drama was to have centered on a group of five Philadelphia therapists who try to solve their patients’ problems while grappling with their own.

Sullivan just wrapped up a six-season run as Kate’s husband (and later ex-husband) Toby on the hit NBC drama This Is Us, which aired its series finale in May. His other TV credits include The Knick and Camping. He’s next set to co-star in the David E. Kelley crime drama The Missing, premiering Nov. 10 on Peacock.

